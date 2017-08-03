Trivia

Q: Purdue's 16th-ranked Boilermakers defeated Indiana 86-75 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette to clinch a share of the Big Ten Conference men's basketball title last week to break the league record for most title in school history. With what school had Purdue been tied?

Today in …

1946 - Overcrowding at a soccer match at Burnden Park in Bolton, England, results in the death of 33 and causes more than 400 injuries. A crowd in excess of 85,000, at least 15,000 above capacity, james into the home ground of the Bolton Wanderers for the second leg of an FA Cup quarterfinal contest with Stoke City. Those unable to buy tickets enter free by climbing over closed turnstiles and through a closed gate after the lock is picked. During the first half, two barriers in the standing room area collapse and the crowd falls forward, crushing those underneath. The match is stopped, but play resumes 26 minute later, when officials fear that sending the crowd home before the conclusion will cause more tragic consequences. Many of those who perished are laid along the sideline and covered with coats while the two teams play to a scoreless draw.

Birthdays

Warriors center Adonal Foyle, born 1975 in Canovan, St. Vincent & the Grenadines. Rockets guard Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, born 1969 in Gulfport, Mississippi.

A: Winning its 23rd Big Ten men's basketball championship outright with Sunday's 69-65 victory at Northwestern Purdue broke a 22-all tie with its arch-rival Indiana University Hoosiers, who were the defending conference champions.