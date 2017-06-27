Trivia

Q: For the first time in the history of the NBA draft, college freshman were the top five picks last Thursday in Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum, Josh Jackson and DeAaron Fox. Who was the first-ever "one-and-done" NBA draft pick?

ANSWER BELOW

Today in …

1972 - It's a bad night for the Quarry brothers of Bakersfield, California, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Muhammad Ali knocks out heavyweight challenger Jerry Quarry, age 28, in the seventh round of their non-title bout on a fight card that Ali called "The Soul Brothers vs. the Quarry Brothers." In an earlier match, Jerry's brother Mike, a highly-ranked light-heavyweight contender, was KO'd by the devastating punches of world champion Bob Foster. It marks Jerry Quarry's second loss to Ali, who cut him badly over the left eye in their 1970 bout in Atlanta, resulting in a third round TKO in Ali's return to the ring following sanctions for his refusal to be drafted into the military. Sadly, both Quarry brothers die at relatively young ages from early onset dementia, the result of their boxing careers. Jerry succumbs at 53 to pneumonia and cardiac arrest in 1998 and Mike follows in 2006, at age 55.

Birthdays

Red Sox SS/3B Rico Petrocelli, born 1943 in Brooklyn, New York. A's left fielder Gus (Ozark Ike) Zernial, born 1923 in Beaumont, Texas.

TRIVIA ANSWER

A: The NBA's "one-and-done" rule pertaining to the college draft started in 2006, with LSU 6'10" freshman power forward Tyrus Thomas taken fourth overall by the Portland Trail Blazers, then traded to the Chicago Bulls.