Q: Oklahoma City guard Russell Westbrook was formally named the NBA's Most Valuable Player Monday night, after a season in which he became only the second player to average a triple-double (points, rebounds, assists) for the season. Name the first.

1990 - Two no-hitters are thrown in the major league on the same day for the first time in almost 100 years. Oakland A's ace Dave Stewart holds the Blue Jays hitless for a 5-0 win at SkyDome in Toronto. Stewart tosses 115 pitches, fans 12 and walks three. The final out is recorded on a fly ball by Tony Fernandez to center fielder Dave Henderson. About 30 minutes after Stewart's no-hitter concludes, the Dodgers and Cardinals take the field at Dodger Stadium, where Fernando Valenzuela hurls a no-no in L.A.'s 6-0 victory. Fernando throws 119 pitches, walks three and strikes out seven. The only prior no-hitters on the same day took place April 22, 1898, by Ted Breitenstein of the Cincinnati Reds and Jim Hughes of the Baltimore Orioles.

Expos catcher John Boccabella, born 1941 in San Francisco, California. Twins Hall of Fame first baseman Harmon (Killer) Killebrew, born 1936 in Payette, Idaho.

A: Westbrook, who led the league in scoring (31.6 ppg), was 10th in rebounds per game (10.7) and third in assists (10.4) was the first to average a triple-double since Oscar Robertson (30.8-12.5-11.4) for the 1961-62 Cincinnati Royals. Westbrook broke the Big O's record with 42 triple-doubles.