Trivia

Q: Cincinnati Reds slugger Joey Votto became only the 11th player in club history to reach the 1,500 career hits mark last week at Colorado. How many of the Reds' top 10 all-time hitters can you name?

ANSWER BELOW

Today in …

1911 - The St. Louis Cardinals survive a deadly train wreck at 3:35 a.m. on the New York, New Haven & Hartford Railroad. The train crashes into a viaduct and plunges down an 18-foot embankment, killing 14 people and leaving 47 others injured. No. one in the Cards' traveling party is hurt and they labor for up to 15 hours to aid the survivors. Fortunately for the team, their Pullman sleeping car was repositioned a few hours prior to the crash, after manager Roger Bresnahan complained that his players couldn't sleep near the noisy engine. Most of those who die are traveling in the wooden day coach that took the place of the Pullman car. The railroad will paly the players $25 each for their efforts in the rescue, and their lost possessions.

Birthdays

Washington Senators outfielder Bob Allison, born 1934 in Raytown, Missouri. Heavyweight boxing champion Leon Spinks, born 1953 in St. Louis, Missouri.

TRIVIA ANSWER

A: Pete Rose 3,358, Barry Larkin 2,340, Dave Concepcion 2,326, Bid McPhee 2,258, Johnny Bench 2,048, Tony Perez 1,934, Vada Pinson 1,881, Edd Roush 1,784, Brandon Phillips 1,774 and Frank Robinson 1,673.