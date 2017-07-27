Trivia

Q: Jordan Spieth's "Great Escape" on the final five holes to win Sunday's British Open title at Royal Birkdale by three strokes made him the second-youngest golfer ever, at age 23, to win three of golf's four major titles. Name the youngest player to complete golf's Grand Slam.

Today in

1930 - At Redland Field in Cincinnati, Reds pitcher Ken Ash earns three outs and a victory on one pitch during a 6-5 win over the Cubs. Ash takes the mound as a reliever in the sixth inning with Cincinnati trailing 3-2 and Chicago runners Hack Wilson on third and Danny Taylor on first. On Ash's first pitch, Charlie Grimm hits a routine grounder to second baseman Hod Ford. Wilson breaks for the plate and is retired in a rundown between third baseman Tony Cuccinello and catcher Clyde Sukeforth. Grimm tries to reach second during the rundown, only to find Taylor on the bag. Grimm attempts to retreat to first and is gunned down on a throw from Sukeforth to first baseman Joe Stripp. Taylor tries to advance to third and is thrown out on a toss from Stripp to Cuccinello to complete the bizarre triple play. Ash is lifted for a pinch hitter in the bottom of the sixth as the Reds score four times to take the lead and ultimately win.

Birthdays

Reds relief pitcher Wandy Peralta, born 1991 in San Francisco de Macoris, Dominican Republic. Nationals ace Max Scherzer, born 1984 in St. Louis, Missouri.

A: Tiger Woods was a little more than six months past his 24th birthday when he won the last of his four majors in the 2000 British Open at St. Andrews, Scotland. Spieth could become the youngest ever to complete the Slam in the PGA Championship Aug. 7-13.