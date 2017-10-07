TUESDAY, JULY 11

Age Group Swimming

Southeastern Indiana Swim Association Championships at Madison Junior High School, 701 8th Street, Madison (Hidden Valley Lake Gators, Hoosier Hills Otters, Decatur County Tiger Sharks, Jennings County Swim Club, Batesville Stingray Swim Team, Milan Indians Swim Team), 8 a.m.

FRIDAY, JULY 14

Age Group Swimming

South Dearborn Sea Dragons at Seymour Pepsi Plunge, Shields Park Pool (Friday-Sunday) Warmups 2 p.m., Meet starts 3 p.m.

Flat Track Racing

Lawrenceburg Motorcycle Speedway - Bike Night - Registration 5 p.m., Practice 5:45 p.m., Racing 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, JULY 15

Running

Southeastern Indiana Racing Circuit (SIRC-it) Race No. 2 - Trojan Trot 5K Run & Walk, St. Leon American Legion Post 464, 8:30 a.m. On-line registration: www.stuartroadracing.com/SIRC. Race day registration 7-7:50 a.m. at Post 464. Information: Steve Cotherman scotherman@comcast.net or (812) 537-4429

Age Group Swimming

South Dearborn Sea Dragons at Seymour Pepsi Plunge, Shields Park Pool, Sessions 8 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 5 p.m.

Auto Racing

Lawrenceburg Speedway - Night Of Destruction - School Bus Races, Monster Trucks, Mini-Van Derby, Roll Over Contest, Hornet Enduro - Pit Party, Southern Highway Concert & Autograph Session 3 p.m., Gates Open 3 p.m., Hot Laps 6 p.m., Opening Ceremonies 7 p.m.

SUNDAY, JULY 16

Age Group Swimming

South Dearborn Sea Dragons at Seymour Pepsi Plunge, Shields Park Pool, Sessions 8 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 5 p.m.

MONDAY, JULY 17

H.S. Football

East Central High School Team Camp (St. Leon) (Monday-Friday), 6:30 p.m.