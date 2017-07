FRIDAY, JULY 28

Age Group Swimming

Indiana Swimming Age Group State Long Course Championships at IU Natatorium (IUPUI), Indianapolis, Prelims 8 a.m., Finals 2 & 5 p.m.

Flat Track Racing

Lawrenceburg Motorcycle Speedway - Bike Night - Registration 5 p.m., Practice 5:45 p.m., Racing 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, JULY 29

Running

Southeastern Indiana Racing Circuit (SIRC-it) Race No. 4 - Knight Flight 5K Run and Walk, Weber Sports, 238 Main St, Aurora, 8:30 a.m. On-line registration: www.stuartroadracing.com/SIRC. Race day registration 7:30 a.m. Aurora City Hall. Race director: Jeremy Baney (513) 374-4131 or e-mail: jeremy.baney@sdcsc.k12.in.us.

Age Group Swimming

Indiana Swimming Age Group State Long Course Championships at IU Natatorium (IUPUI), Indianapolis, Finals 2 p.m.

Auto Racing

Lawrenceburg Speedway - BOSS Sprint Cars/Jason Soudrette Memorial - Kelsey Chevrolet Sprints, Budweiser UMP Modifieds, Impact Sports Pure Stocks, Bessler's U Pull & Save Hornets - Pits Open 4 p.m., Gates Open 5 p.m., Hot Laps 6 p.m., Racing 7 p.m.

SUNDAY, JULY 30

Running

36th Annual St. Martin's Country Run 5K, St. Martin's Church, Yorkville, 9:30 a.m. Entry form: allsaintscatholic.net/events. Information: Joe Rauch (812) 623-2097, Theresa or Mark Widolff (812) 487-2665.

Age Group Swimming

Indiana Swimming Age Group State Long Course Championships at IU Natatorium (IUPUI), Indianapolis, Finals 2 p.m.

MONDAY, JULY 31

H.S. Fall Sports

IHSAA First Practice Date for Cross Country, Football, Boys & Girls Soccer and Volleyball