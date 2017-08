TUESDAY, AUGUST 15

H.S. Boys Soccer

Lawrenceburg at Oldenburg Academy (Varsity), 5 p.m.

Rising Sun at South Dearborn (Aurora) (Varsity), 5 p.m.

H.S. Girls Soccer

Lawrenceburg at Oldenburg Academy (Varsity), 7 p.m.

H.S. Volleyball

Connersville at Lawrenceburg (Varsity & Reserve), 5:30 & 7 p.m.

Milan at South Dearborn (Aurora) (Varsity & Reserve), 5 p.m.

H.S. Girls Golf

Jac-Cen-Del/North Decatur at Lawrenceburg (Dearborn CC, Aurora), 4:30 p.m.

H.S. Boys Tennis

East Central at Union County (Liberty) (Varsity & Reserve), 5 p.m.

South Dearborn at Lawrenceburg (Varsity & Reserve), 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 16

H.S. Boys Soccer

East Central at Covington (Ky.) Catholic Colonel Cup Second Round (Varsity), 5 p.m.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 17

H.S. Girls Soccer

Greensburg at South Dearborn (Aurora) (Varsity & Reserve), 5 & 7 p.m.

Lawrenceburg at East Central (St. Leon) (Varsity & Reserve), 5 & 6:30 p.m.

H.S. Boys Soccer

Jac-Cen-Del at Lawrenceburg (Varsity & Reserve), 5 p.m.

South Dearborn at Greensburg (Varsity & Reserve), 5:30 p.m.

H.S. Volleyball

East Central at South Dearborn (Aurora) (Varsity-Reserve-Freshman), 6:30 p.m.

North Decatur at Lawrenceburg (Varsity & Reserve), 5 & 6:30 p.m.

H.S. Cross Country

Lawrenceburg/Rising Sun at South Dearborn (Aurora) (Boys & Girls Varsity/Reserve), 6 p.m.

H.S. Boys Tennis

Lawrenceburg at Madison (Varsity & Reserve), 5 p.m.

Oldenburg Academy at East Central (St. Leon) (Varsity & Reserve), 4 p.m.

H.S. Girls Golf

Lawrenceburg at Jac-Cen-Del (North Branch GC, Greensburg), 4:30 p.m.

Milan/South Ripley at South Dearborn (Dearborn CC, Aurora), 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 18

H.S. Football

East Central at Lawrenceburg (Varsity) (Dick Meador Stadium/Neary Memorial Field), 7 p.m.

South Dearborn at Bedford-North Lawrence (Varsity), 7:30 p.m.

Flat Track Racing

Lawrenceburg Motorcycle Speedway - Registration 5 p.m., Practice 5:45 p.m., Racing 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 19

H.S. Volleyball

East Central at Southport Invitational (Indianapolis) (Varsity & Reserve), First Round 9 a.m.

South Dearborn at Scottsburg Invitational (Varsity & Reserve), First Round 9 a.m.

H.S. Cross Country

East Central at Richmond Invitational (Boys & Girls Varsity/Reserve), 9 a.m.

H.S. Boys Tennis

East Central, South Dearborn at Connersville Invitational (Varsity & Reserve), 10 a.m.

H.S. Boys Soccer

East Central at Covington (Ky.) Catholic Colonels Cup Final Round (Varsity), 10 a.m.

Lawrenceburg at Connersville (Varsity & Reserve), 5 & 6:30 p.m.

South Dearborn at Rushville (Varsity & Reserve), 11 a.m. & 12:30 p.m.

H.S. Girls Soccer

Columbus North at Lawrenceburg (Varsity) (Dick Meador Stadium/Neary Memorial Field), 10 a.m. & 12 p.m.

Dixie Heights (Ky.) at South Dearborn (Aurora) (Varsity & Reserve), 11 a.m. & 12:30 p.m.

H.S. Football

Bedford-North Lawrence at South Dearborn (Freshman & Reserve) (Knights Stadium, Aurora), 11 a.m. & 12:30 p.m.

Lawrenceburg at East Central (Freshman & Reserve) (Trojan Field, St. Leon), 10 & 11:30 a.m.

H.S. Girls Golf

Lawrenceburg at Connersville Invitational (Willowbrook CC), 12 p.m.

Auto Racing

Lawrenceburg Speedway - Dick Gaines Memorial/Dog Daze of Summer/47025 Night at the Races - Kelsey Chevrolet Sprints, Budweiser UMP Modifieds, Impact Sports Pure Stocks, Bessler's U Pull & Save Hornets - Pits Open 4 p.m., Gates Open 5 p.m., Hot Laps 6 p.m., Racing 7 p.m.

MONDAY, AUGUST 21

H.S. Boys Soccer

Madison Shawe at South Dearborn (Aurora) (Varsity), 5:30 p.m.

Rising Sun at Lawrenceburg (Varsity & Reserve), 5 & 7 p.m.

H.S. Girls Soccer

East Central at Hebron (Ky.) Conner (Varsity & Reserve), 6 & 7:30 p.m.

H.S. Volleyball

Switzerland County at South Dearborn (Aurora) (Varsity & Reserve), 5:30 p.m.

H.S. Boys Tennis

Lawrenceburg at Madison Shawe Memorial (Varsity & Reserve), 5 p.m.

H.S. Girls Golf

Batesville at South Dearborn (Dearborn CC, Aurora), 4:30 p.m.

H.S. Football

South Decatur at Lawrenceburg (Reserve) (Dick Meador Stadium/Neary Memorial Field), 6 p.m.