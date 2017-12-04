4-H alumni seek to boost enrollment

Indiana 4-H alumni are invited to participate in the Raise Your Hand Challenge to help boost national youth enrollment to 10 million by 2025.

Alumni from each state can participate by registering at http://4-h.org/raise-your-hand/ and reposting, tweeting or tagging other alumni on social media, using the hashtag #4HGrown. The state with the most registered votes by June 30 will receive $20,000 to expand 4-H recruitment and programming.

The states with the second and third-most votes will receive $10,000 and $5,000, respectively.

Currently, there are nearly 6 million children and teens enrolled in 4-H clubs nationwide and around 25 million alumni. More than 59,000 youth are currently enrolled in Indiana 4-H. These clubs are supported by cooperative Extension services and public universities. Additionally, more than 50 countries around the world have independent 4-H clubs.