America in Bloom judges will visit Greendale July 17 and 18

Professional volunteer judges from the America in Bloom national awards program will visit Greendale, July 17 and 18.

An America in Bloom participant each year since 2005, and entered the elite Circle of Champions in 2012, a coveted status the community continues to maintain, Greendale is one of the many proud and passionate communities across America working on local revitalization programs with an eye to receiving a prestigious America in Bloom national award.

Greendale joins Belpre, Ohio; Logan, Ohio and Gallipolis, Ohio in the Small Circle of Champions category.

In addition to receiving a detailed written evaluation from the judges citing strengths and opportunities for improvement, participants receive a bloom rating and special mention for what the judges deem to be an extraordinary project or program. Additional awards that can be earned are as follows:

Population category winner

Outstanding achievement award – the “best of the best” over all participants in each of the six evaluated criteria

Special awards

Community Champion

YouTube Video

Population category winners are invited to participate in international competition via the Communities in Bloom program in Canada.

Judges will be evaluating the community’s efforts in the areas of overall impression, environmental efforts, heritage preservation, landscaped areas, urban forestry, floral displays, and community involvement in the municipal, commercial, and residential sectors.

The judging team is Karin Rindal and Teresa Woodard.

Rindal’s wide ranging business career in manufacturing and government includes time involved in international trade program evaluation and training in Total Quality Management and Malcolm Baldridge Criteria for Performance Excellence.

Woodard is a prolific garden writer, an award-winning master gardener and a backyard conservationist from central Ohio.