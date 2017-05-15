Apply to be featured on a student Roadtrip journey

A new initiative, “Roadtrip Indiana, aims to help Hoosier students make more informed decisions about their futures through intentional career exploration and direct engagement with employers across the state.

“Our goal with ‘Roadtrip Indiana’ is two-fold: empowering our students to find their career paths while showcasing the dynamic range of job opportunities right here in Indiana.The effort is being launched as part of the state’s annual “Career Ready” campaign that promotes greater career exploration and work-based learning opportunities for Hoosier students,’ said Higher Education Commissioner Teresa Lubbers.

Developed as part of the long-running Public Television program Roadtrip Nation, the Roadtrip Indiana spin-off will follow three Hoosier students on a journey across Indiana as they explore their career interests through interviews with employers in a variety of high-growth sectors.

The Roadtrip Indiana initiative will also include classroom resources for schools and a Roadtrip Nation “Share Your Road” platform to engage more employers in sharing their stories.

Students interested in joining the Indiana Roadtrip can apply online at rtn.is/indiana through May 22. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and pursuing—or planning to pursue—some form of education or training beyond high school (two- or four-year college, vocational school, trade school, etc.). Applicants must be available to commit to two weeks of travel in August 2017. All travel expenses, plus a daily stipend for food, are paid for by Roadtrip Nation.

Indiana road-trippers will be selected in July 2017, and the two-week trip across Indiana in Roadtrip Nation’s iconic, green RV will take place in August.

The documentary will air on public television in 2018, with footage also appearing on other video platforms. The state will begin engaging Indiana employers to contribute to the online “Share Your Road” platform this coming fall, with the classroom resources available to local schools beginning in 2018.

Led by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, Roadtrip Indiana is made possible with business, government and philanthropic support. Roadtrip Indiana partners include the Strada Education Network, Cummins, First Source Bank, TechPoint, EmployIndy, the Indiana Department of Education, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development and the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.

Career Ready is an annual public awareness campaign that kick offs each spring to engage Hoosier students in meaningful career exploration activities and work-based learning experiences—like internships—that help them prepare for the future. Educators, local businesses and community partners can take advantage of the free Career Ready resources available at LearnMoreIndiana.org/Career.

Roadtrip Nation, known for its New York Times best-selling career guide, award-winning television series, extensive online content archive, and innovative classroom curriculum, is a career exploration organization that empowers people to define their own roads in life.

Learn more at RoadtripNation.com and RoadtripNation.org.