Apply for state winter assistance

The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority has announced dates for the 2017-18 Winter Assistance Program through the Low Income Energy Assistance Program. The program began Nov. 1, and concludes May 18, 2018.

Applications will be accepted by community-based organizations under contract with IHCDA. These 21 community organizations referred to as “Local Service Providers” (LSPs) cover all 92 Indiana counties. Individuals seeking assistance can apply in person, on-line at http://www.in.gov/ihcda/2329.htm beginning Nov. 9th, through the mail-in or at another subcontractor at the location that services their county.

The LIHEAP Block Grant is a non-competitive, federally funded block grant offered through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. LIHEAP provides financial assistance to low-income households to maintain their home utility services.

Since July 1, 2006, the block grant has been administered by IHCDA. During the 2016-17 Winter Assistance period that ended on May 13, a total of 101,300 households were served and received an average benefit of $510.

2017-18 Energy Assistance Program Dates are:

Nov. 1 - Statewide start of the Heating Assistance Program and the State Energy Assistance Program.

Dec. 1 - Clients with active service and have approved EAP applications are protected from disconnection through March 15, 2017.

March 15- Moratorium Protection ends; utility companies will begin disconnecting services that are not current.

May 18, 2018- Winter benefit ends; last day for clients to apply or complete a pending application.