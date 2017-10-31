Attend legislative Preview Nov. 20

Hoosiers can get a sneak peek about the upcoming General Assembly session at the Indiana Chamber Legislative Preview Nov. 20.

The annual event, sponsored by Ice Miller, will feature legislative caucus leaders in a question and answer session on how they see the upcoming session playing out. The Indiana Chamber will also reveal its top pro-jobs, pro-economy priorities for 2018.

“We encourage Hoosier business executives to attend and hear about issues that will impact their companies and workers,” says Indiana Chamber President Kevin Brinegar.

The organization will also honor six legislators as Legislative Champions in recognition of their efforts in 2017 on key bills.

The event begins at 11 a.m. and will conclude at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20; it will be held at the Hyatt Regency hotel in the Regency Ballroom (second floor) in downtown Indianapolis. A networking coffee break takes place in the hour leading up to the event.

Tickets are $55 per person, including lunch, for Indiana Chamber members and $65 for non-members.

To register for the 2018 Indiana Chamber Legislative Preview, call 1-800-824-6885 or visit www.indianachamber.com/preview.