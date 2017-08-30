Audition to perform at Circle of Lights

Circle of Lights now has a new video audition process

Starting Sept. 1, interested entertainers must submit a two-minute video audition for a chance to perform.This year, it’s even easier to audition – on your own time via video submission.

Indiana entertainers, singers, musicians, dancers, choral groups and more are invited to audition via video submission to perform at the 55th annual Circle of Lights presented by IBEW No. 481, which takes place on Monument Circle in Downtown Indianapolis Friday, Nov. 24.

Two-minute, holiday-themed video submissions will be accepted Sept. 1 through Sept. 18 via www.wthr.com/CircleOfLights. It’s as easy as recording on your smart phone, filling out an online form and submitting online. There will be no on-site, live auditions.

Additionally, for those who don’t have the ability to record their own video, a video-recording day will be available Sept. 13 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the IndyStar Community Room, entrance located at 130 S. Meridian St. Parking is available in Circle Centre garages or parking meters.)

Acts must bring their own music and will be recorded for two minutes. Videos will be submitted on site.

From all of the video submissions, 20 finalists will be selected and posted online for public input.

The general public will be able to vote for their favorite Hoosier act Sept. 22 to Oct. 1. The one performance with the most votes will automatically earn a spot in the final, invitation-only, audition which will take place Wednesday, Oct. 11. A total of eight to 10 acts will perform live for judges.

Review the WTHR video tips before preparing your video audition: www.wthr.com/CircleOfLightsEmail vanessa@downtownindy.org with questions.