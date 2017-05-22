Blood drive honors fallen officers

Hoxworth Blood Center, University of Cincinnati will recognize the sacrifices of Indiana’s law enforcement officers by participating once again in the Indiana Fallen Officers Drive Wednesday, May 31. The blood drive will be held at Lawrenceburg Speedway on 101 Speedway Drive from noon to 6 p.m. in Agner Hall.

Maintaining a stable blood supply is crucial to saving the lives of current law enforcement officers who might be injured in the line of duty.

Appointments for blood donation are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. Donors can schedule appointments by calling 1-513-451-0910 or by scheduling online at www.hoxworth.org/groups/indiana.

Hoxworth Blood Center, University of Cincinnati was founded in 1938 and serves 31 hospitals in 18 counties in Southwestern Ohio, Northern Kentucky and Southeastern Indiana.

Annually, Hoxworth collects more than 70,000 units of blood from local donors to help save the lives of patients in area hospitals. Hoxworth Blood Center. All Types Welcome.