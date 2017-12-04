Board to discuss redevelopment

The City of Greendale Redevelopment Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, p.m. at the city building, 500 Ridge Ave.

Topics of discussion will be executive director report, updates on south Schenley property, South Redevelopment drainage project, electrical substation, Belleview/Ridge/Ind. 1 report, Community Crossings grant, Flossie Drive extension update, St. Elizabeth Development, Buxton project and any other matters presented.