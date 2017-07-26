BOW approves payment for sewer line on Oberting

The Greendale Board of Works has approved a final payment of $41,417 to Lykins Construction for installation of a two-inch low pressure sewer line on Oberting Road.

The total cost for the project is $830,957.

Installation of the sewer line was one component of a series of projects to bring Oberting Road utility service up to modern standards.

They included replacement of deteriorated culvert pipes, a larger capacity waterline and accompanying fire hydrants and finally, repaving of the roadway.