BOW, council meet

The City of Greendale Board of Works will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at the city administration building, 500 Ridge Ave.

Agenda items include Valley Woods substation, Oberting Road force main replacement, Valley Woods and Oberting Road culvert pipes, MGP contract with SDRSD, project update and any and all other matters that come before the board.

Council will meet at 7 p.m. Agenda items include department reports, Resolution 2017-7 titled: Resolution amending Resolution 2017-4 authorizing Clerk Treasurer to Appropriate an Additional $100 in coins to operate the Concession Cash Register. Resolution 2017-8 titled: Joint Resolution for Transfer from Utility Cash Reserve Funds (Electric), code enforcement report on 528 Ludlow St. and any and all other matters that come before the board.