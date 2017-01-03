BOW, council set meeting agendas

The City of Greendale Board of Works will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at the city administration building, 500 Ridge Ave.

Agenda items include Valley Woods substation, water plant automation, Oberting Road force main replacement, Valley Woods & Oberting road culvert pipes, MGP contract with SDRSD, project update, TV gravity sewers lines area No. 5 and No. 6 and any and all other matters that come before the board.

Council will meet at 7 p.m. Agenda items include audience comments, Clearinghouse – request for donation, department reports,

Ordinance 2017-3 titled: Amendment of Ordinance 2016-16 Rate of Compensation of Non-Union Employees and any and all other matters that come before the board.