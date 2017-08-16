Bridge painting project scheduled

Indiana Department of Transportation officials met with contractor representatives at District offices Monday, Aug. 14, to launch a bridge painting project involving structures along Interstate 74 and U.S. 31 in Bartholomew, Dearborn and Franklin counties. Work will begin after Labor Day.

Civil Coatings and Construction Inc. of Valparaiso is the state’s contractor for this $876,144 painting project that includes six structures.

In Dearborn County, painting for St. Peters Road bridge over I-74, located 3.27 miles east of U.S. 52.