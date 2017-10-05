Bright Farmers’ Market celebrates 10-year anniversary

The Bright Farmers’ Market is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

The market takes place from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. every Friday afternoon from May 12 through mid-October, weather permitting, at Bright Christian Church parking lot off State Line Road.

There will be locally grown produce, meats, eggs, plants, jams, jellies, baked goods, soaps and hand-crafted items along with a monthly “Farm Bucks” drawing.

Dearborn County Solid Waste District Educator/ Outreach Coordinator Molly Resendes also will visit four times per season to share information and tips.

Like the market on Facebook: farmersmarketbright.Call Linda at 1-812-623-8185 for info and/or vendor enrollment.

Meanwhile a farmers market also will be held this week at Tractor Supply Company, 401 W. Eads Parkway, Lawrenceburg.

Jump into spring and start your own garden with a trip to the Farmers Market Saturday, May 13, at Tractor Supply.

From noon until 4 p.m. the farmers market will feature homemade and homegrown goods from local farmers and crafters, along with gardening advice to help new growers get started.

Farmers and crafters will showcase their goods in front of the Tractor Supply store. Some participating local vendors include Pink Zebra and Thirty One.

“At Tractor Supply we’re proud to partner with customers who are passionate about homemade and homegrown goods,” said Nichole Childers-Green, manager of the Lawrenceburg Tractor Supply. “Our Farmers Market allows us to showcase these local crafters and growers, highlight the benefits of growing your own food and offer those looking to start their own gardens the advice and supplies needed to do so.”