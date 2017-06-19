Bruce makes Shawnee State spring dean’s list

Jeff Bauer, Provost and vice president for academic affairs at Shawnee State University, has released the dean’s list for the spring semester 2017. To be named on the list, students must be enrolled full time and achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or better.

On the list is Makenzie Bruce, Dillsboro, who is majoring in natural science.Shawnee State University is located in Portsmouth, Ohio, along the banks of the Ohio River.

