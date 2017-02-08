Business portal surpasses 200,000 active users

One year after its launch, INBiz, Indiana’s one-stop business portal has reached a new milestone. INBiz registered its first user in April 2016, and as of today, more than 200,000 users have signed up to interact with the state through INBiz.

Since launching, Hoosier businesses have conducted more than 300,000 transactions through INBiz, including nearly 60,000 on-line business formations.



“New businesses are instrumental in maintaining a healthy economy, and it’s our mission to do everything we can to support them by making it easier to do business with the state,” said Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson. “It is clear from these numbers that business owners are responding to our efforts, and we will continue to expand services and optimize our interface as we attract new users.”

In April 2016, the State of Indiana launched INBiz, the first phase of its business one-stop web portal. Included in the first phase were services from the Secretary of State’s office that allowed Hoosiers to register their businesses, file key reports, and request key corporate documents, such as a Certificate of Existence.

In August 2016, the site expanded to allow business owners access to services from the Department of Revenue (DOR) and Department of Workforce Development (DWD) through INBiz.



Beginning later this year, INBiz will add functionality from the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency, as well as new features from DOR, DWD and the Secretary of State’s agencies.

Visit www.inbiz.in.gov to learn more about how INBiz can serve your business needs.