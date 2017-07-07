Candidate committees established

On July 7, Connie Fromhold established a candidate committee for the 2018 Republican primary. She is seeking the Republican nomination for Dearborn County auditor. She resides on Mt. Pleasant Road, Lawrenceburg, said county clerk of courts Rick Probst.

The auditor incumbent, Gayle Pennington, is term limited and will not be eligible to run for auditor in the 2018 election, he said.

Other county candidates include:

Jeff Hughes has established a candidate committee seeking the Republican nomination as Dearborn County Commissioner, District 3. Incumbent is Shane McHenry.

Brad Schwing and Shane McHenry have previously established exploratory committees for Republican primary nominations for Dearborn County Sheriff. Sheriff Mike Kreinhop is term limited and may not run for re-election.

There have not been any exploratory committee or candidate committee filings with Dearborn County Clerk for any county office positions by potential Democrat candidates, said Probst.

