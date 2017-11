Candidate sets up committee

On Nov.13, Kevin Turner , Dillsboro, established a candidate committee for Dearborn County Council, District 3. He is challenging incumbent Ryan Brandt in the Republican Primary. District 3 includes Caesar Creek, Clay, Center, Hogan and Washington Townships and Precinct 3 in Sparta Township, said Rick Probst Dearborn County Clerk of Courts.

Other county candidate or exploratory committees:

Sally A. McLaughlin, Republican, Judge Superior Court 2; Lynn Deddens, Republican, Prosecutor, Seventh Judicial Circuit; Connie Fromhold, Republican, Dearborn County Auditor; Joyce Oles, Republican, Dearborn County Recorder; Christine Craig, Democrat, Dearborn County Recorder; Shane McHenry, Republican, Dearborn County Sheriff: Brad Schwing, Republican, Dearborn County Sheriff: Jeff Hughes, Republican, Dearborn County Commissioner, District 3; Liz Morris, Republican, County Council District 1; Ryan Brandt, Republican, County Council District 3 and Dennis Kraus, Republican, County Council District 4.