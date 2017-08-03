Capture snapshot of history at Batesville museum

The Batesville Area Historical Center Museum cordially invites everyone to come in to see the new display entitled “Capturing Moments in Time: A Perfect Likeness”.

Several of the main floor rooms are now chock full of cameras from years gone by.

There are folding cameras, Instamatics, an 1800s era reversible folding back camera, collectable novelty cameras and a rare enlarging camera, just to name a few.

Also, all kinds of equipment that used to be common but are rarely seen now, such as glass negatives, reel to reel apparatus, dark room equipment, a photo enlarger and so much more. Do you remember when everyone who owned a camera always had an ample supply of flash bulbs? Many youngsters today have never even seen one nor would they recognize a Kodak box camera.

So come on in and bring your family and friends. Reminisce about the good old days when taking a picture was a big deal.

Take a look at the information boards that are on display about photography and related subjects, including how to maintain photo albums. See several photos that had actually been entered in the 1940 World Fair in New York.

“This is one display you do not want to miss. It takes you back in time and will inspire you to preserve memories to be passed on to future generations. It’s amazing how technology has evolved in this field. So come on in, sign our guest book and have a relaxing look around,” said Museum curator Carolyn Dieckmann.

This display will run through the end of May. The museum, located at 15 W. George St. (next to the post office), is open Thursdays and Fridays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon. Admission is free.