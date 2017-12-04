Chamber zeros in on small business marketing in 2017

Are you juggling your day-to-day operations with little time to research of focus on business development? Do you need ideas to grow your business in 2017? Join the Dearborn County Chamber of Commerce for and informative panel discussion on small business marketing.

The panel will include marketing professionals, small business owners, and corporate CEOs. Find out what you should and shouldn’t do when it comes to promoting your business.

Marketing Your Business Lunch and Learn is slated for Thursday, April 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ivy Tech Riverfront Campus in downtown Lawrenceburg.

The event is free for chamber member employees and $10 for those yet to join the Chamber. Lunch will be provided. Register by calling 812-537-0814 or online at: https://tinyurl.com/mktglnl17.