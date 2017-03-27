Church offers events leading to Easter

Greendale First Church of Christ will present an original drama and egg hunt leading up to Easter services.

The Lord’s Last Passover Supper, an original drama, will be presented at the church, 421 Ridge Ave., starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13. The drama depicts the days leading up to the Lord’s last supper. This uplifting drama is free and all are welcome.

An Easter egg hunt for kids preschool to sixth grade will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15.Easter services will be held Sunday, April 16, at 7 a.m., sunrise service; 9:30 a.m. Sunday school and 10:30 a.m. Easter service.