City council, BOW set agendas

The City of Greendale Board of Works will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the city administration Building, 500 Ridge Ave.

Agenda items are Valley Woods substation (award soil replacement bid), Valley Woods and Oberting Road culvert pipes, MGP Contract with SDRSD, WTP annual salt bids and any and all other matters that come before the board.

Council will meet at 7 p.m. Agenda items are audience comments, department reports, riverboat summary (revenue and 2017 riverboat budget), Community Crossings Grant Support Letter- U.S.50 signal project, 528 Ludlow Street – update and any and all other matters that come before the board.