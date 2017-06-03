College financial aid deadline March 10

More than $300 million in state financial aid for college is available this year for Indiana students who qualify for need- and performance-based scholarships. To receive financial aid, students must complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid by Friday, March 10.

Unfortunately, too many Hoosiers fail to complete the FAFSA- either because they don’t know they should, they don’t know how or they miss the March 10 deadline.

“Every prospective college student- whether they’re a high school senior or a returning adult- should complete the FAFSA,” Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers said. “With the FAFSA deadline less than two weeks away, we’re encouraging local communities and schools to spread the word and help make sure students submit the FAFSA before the March 10 deadline.”

Beyond determining eligibility for state and federal financial aid, colleges use information from the FAFSA to determine their scholarship awards.

This deadline is particularly urgent for Indiana’s 21st Century Scholars who will not receive their scholarship without submitting an on-time FAFSA.

So far, 35 percent of all Indiana high school seniors have completed the FAFSA- a significant increase compared to 20 percent of high school seniors having filed by this time a year ago. Building on this momentum, the Indiana

Commission for Higher Education is continuing outreach in partnership with local schools, colleges and community organizations to remind students and families of the looming deadline.

The fastest and easiest way to file the FAFSA is online at www.fafsa.gov. To complete the FAFSA, you will need: 1) Your Social Security Number; 2) Your 2015 federal income tax returns, W-2s, and other records of money earned; and 3) An FSA ID to sign electronically. NOTE: Dependent students need this same information for their parent(s). The U.S. Department of Education provides email and live chat assistance for FAFSA filers as well as a helpline at 1-800-4FED-AID.