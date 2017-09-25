College students offer some extra homework help

Middle and high school students across Indiana who need extra help with math and science are invited to contact the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s free Homework Hotline by calling, chatting online or emailing with tutors.

More than 30 tutors are available each night Sunday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. for students in grades six through 12.

Students can submit questions online via live chat at AskRose.org, by calling the toll-free number 1-877- 275-7673 or emailing questions any time during the day (students will receive a response during operating hours).