DCH will host community blood drive

Dearborn County Hospital’s upcoming blood drive, in association with the Hoxworth Blood Center, will be Thursday, Sept. 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the conference rooms of the hospital, 600 Wilson Creek Road, Lawrenceburg.

An appointment takes approximately 45 minutes for a whole blood donation. Blood donors should eat a well-balanced meal within four hours prior to donating and drink plenty of water. Bring a form of photo identification.

Maximize giving by making an automated red cell donation, which takes an additional 20 minutes.

Blood donors must be 17 years of age or older or 16 with the appropriate signed parental consent form, weigh at least 110 pounds and generally feel well and healthy. Donors must wait a minimum of eight weeks between blood donations or 16 weeks if they have participated in automated red cell collection.

To schedule an appointment call the DCH Education Department at 1-812-537-8431 or 1-800-676-5572, ext. 8431. A 24-hour voice mail system is available to take your message. Register online at the Hoxworth website at www.hoxworth.org/groups/dearborn.

Walk-ins are welcome but need to plan additional time for their visit. Hoxworth requests that children age 5 and under do not attend the blood drive.