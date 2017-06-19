Do not fall for tobacco refund scam

Attorney General Curtis Hill is warning Hoosiers not to fall for deceptive promotions implying that individual Indiana citizens may receive payments under the terms of the Tobacco Master Settlement.

In fact, the Indiana legislature directs the use of those settlement funds for state agencies -- and none of the money goes to individual payments.

Specifically, Hoosiers should beware a pitch inviting them to sign up for such payments through Money Map Press. This online promotion attempts to entice Hoosiers by indicating they could be eligible to receive cash under terms of the settlement. In reality, once consumers agree to pay for more information, the sponsors of the promotion simply provide them information about tobacco revenue bonds.