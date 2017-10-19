Does Indiana have the best fall colors?

Last year, Michigan took the title of having the most photogenic locations to see fall colors, as determined by a nationwide crowd-sourced campaign.

With its wide variety of state parks, state lakes and their surroundings, and state forests, this year could be Indiana’s turn at the title.

The campaign kicked off Oct. 12. You can view and upload entries at Facebook (http://bit.ly/2ydTL4U), Twitter (http://bit.ly/2xBBlLZ) and Instagram (http://bit.ly/2ycMfY7).

Many competitors share their photos with designated hashtags for their states to boast why their state should be recognized as the best.

To enter your photo for Indiana, tag it with #NikonFallIN.

Results will be tallied by Nikon USA, which runs the campaign, until Nov. 3. The company will announce the winning state during the week of Nov. 13.