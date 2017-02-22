Duke offers new incentives to drive economic development

Companies now have even more reasons to locate in Indiana, or expand their existing businesses, according to Duke Energy, which has introduced an improved Economic Development Incentive.

The program can save companies as much as 10 to 30 percent yearly for five years on their electric bill, provided certain criteria are met. Aurora is served by Duke in Dearborn County.

Indiana utility regulators approved the new incentive to help entice new and existing businesses to expand, helping create jobs and economic development activity within the company’s 69-county service area.

“We’re excited to offer these incentives to our current and prospective customers,” said Erin Schneider, Duke Energy Indiana director of economic development.

“Electricity costs are a major factor that companies take into consideration when deciding whether to locate or expand their operations here.”

Criteria for qualifying for these new incentives include, but are not limited to:

•adding a minimum 500 kilowatts at one premise, with at least a 35 percent load factor;

•adding a minimum 10 full-time employees or make a capital investment of at least $1 million at one premise;

•receiving significant state and/or local economic development incentives.

More information is available by visting www.duke-energy.com/partner-with-us/economic-development/Indiana.