Electric co-ops reach out to communities

Indiana’s electric cooperatives hosted the fourth annual “Indiana’s Electric Cooperative Community Day” Friday, Oct. 13. Twenty-nine of Indiana’s electric cooperatives will complete a project that meets a specific need within their service area.

Southeastern Indiana REMC volunteers will clear trails, split firewood, paint and complete repairs at Versailles State Park.

Working side-by-side, Indiana’s electric cooperatives will demonstrate one of the core cooperative principles: concern for community.

Nearly 60 unique service projects will be completed in a single day. This initiative provides the electric cooperatives the opportunity to use their time, skills and expertise to make a positive impact throughout the state of Indiana.

“Investing in the communities we serve is at the forefront of everything we do,” said Tom VanParis, CEO of Indiana Electric Cooperatives. “Indiana’s Electric Cooperative

Community Day provides us with the opportunity to work in tandem toward a single goal of making an impact on our state.”

In the first three years of the initiative, 165 projects were completed with 1,988 electric cooperative employees and directors volunteering 13,407 hours.

In addition to Community Day, Indiana’s electric cooperatives are involved with philanthropic activities throughout the state of Indiana and beyond.