Enjoy a hog roast

Moores Hill Sparta Township Fire Department and EMS Hog Roast Saturday, Sept. 23, will go beyond the hog with musical entertainment, bounce houses, a silent auction and more. The food starts at noon and will include pulled pork, cole slaw, green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy, mac-n-cheese, rolls, and some of the best desserts you can eat. Donation is $9 for adults and $6 for kids per plate. All-day wristband for the inflatables is $10.

Music by Soul Trax starts at 7 p.m. and goes till 9 p.m. The band is what happens when you take the old “EZ Trax Band” and combine with the “Inner Soul Band” and features Rob Ashcraft, Dan Gutapfel, Doug Heller and Chris Meyers.

The fire department will not be serving alcohol, but attendees are welcome to bring their own. The department is located at 16907 Manchester St, Moores Hill.