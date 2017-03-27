Enter women artists contest

Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch along with Treasurer Kelly Mitchell, and the Indiana Arts Commission announced details for the 2017 Hoosier Women Artists contest.

The contest celebrates a wide variety of visual arts including drawing, painting, and photography.

Past entries have included – but are not limited to – portraits, landscapes, still lifes, animals, buildings, interdisciplinary arts, and abstracts.

The artwork is judged by a panel that includes Lt. Governor Crouch, Treasurer Mitchell, and peer artists coordinated by the IAC.

Winners of the Hoosier Women Artists contest will have their artwork displayed in the Lt. Governor’s and Treasurer’s offices at the Statehouse for one year to be enjoyed by the thousands of school groups, visitors, and staff who explore the Statehouse annually.

In addition to the inclusion of the Indiana Arts Commission, new for this year, pieces of art will also be selected by First Lady Janet Holcomb, Secretary Connie Lawson,

Auditor Tera Klutz, and Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick to display in their respective offices in the Indiana Statehouse.

Submissions may be made online at http://www.in.gov/lg/2528.htm through April 19.

Applicants will need to create a username and password and select Hoosier Women Artists as the program name.

Requirements include:

Framed wall art only

Maximum dimensions (including frame): 42”x 60”

Maximum weight: 60 lbs

Must be installation ready, including frame and hanging wires

Submit one entry per artist to be considered

A reception will be held May 19, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Indiana Statehouse to honor the selected artists.

2016 Hoosier Women Artists are able to pick up their artwork in the Lt. Governor’s office from May 8 to May 19, unless otherwise arranged.