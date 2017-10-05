Event offers resources for mental illness and addiction

Dearborn County Citizens Against Substance Abuse, the local coordinating council working with the Governor’s Commission for a Drug Free Indiana, will be hosting a Mental Health/Addiction Resource Fair on Monday, May 22 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the gym of the Lawrenceburg Community Center.

May is National Mental Health Awareness Month and drug and alcohol addiction often involves mental health issues.

It is reported that 43.8 million adults experience mental illness in any given year. Among the 20.2 million adults in the US who experience a substance abuse disorder, 50.5 percent of them have a co-occurring mental illness.

This event is for the general population who may wish to connect or learn more about available resources in our area. There will be many informational tables by various agencies throughout the area.

Each agency will also give a brief talk about what they do and there will be training by the Dearborn County Health Department on Narcan.

SIEOC will be bringing their health navigators for insurance questions and the public can learn more about Lawrenceburg’s Quick Response Team. Drug test kits will also be available to parents who might want to begin drug testing their youth.

Other agencies will include: Big Brothers Big Sisters; Not One More; Challenge 2 Change; DCH; CMHC; ORV Pride Alliance; Bridges; Faith Response Network; One Community One Family; Groups and many others.

There will be door prizes including a $350 Wal-Mart gift card.

For more information check out www.dearborncountycasa.com or contact Donna Thacker 1-812-532-3538.