Executive session set for negotiations

The Dearborn County Redevelopment Commission will hold an executive session at 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17. By law executive sessions are closed to the public.The purpose is to discuss interviews and negotiations with industrial or commercial prospects or agents of industrial or commercial prospects by the Indiana economic development corporation, the office of tourism development, the Indiana finance authority, an economic development commission, a local economic development organization (as defined in IC 5-28-11-2(3)), or a governing body of a political subdivision.

This is classified confidential by state and federal statute: IC 5-14-1.5-6.1(b) (4)

And also for the purposes of discussing strategy with the respect to the purchase or lease of real property by the governing body up to the time a contract or option to purchase or lease is executed by the parties.

This is classified confidential by state and federal statute: IC 5-14-1.5-6.1(b) (2) (D)

There will be a public DCRC meeting held after the executive session.These meetings will take place at the Dearborn County Administration Building, 3rd Floor Commissioners Room, 215 B W. High St., Lawrenceburg.