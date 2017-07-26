Explore Purdue Polytechnic for college days

Current high school juniors and seniors, college transfer students and returning adult students are invited to learn more about programs by reserving their choice of one of the upcoming College Visit Days at Purdue Polytechnic Columbus, located at 4444 Kelly St. in Columbus, Ind.

Several College Visit Days will be offered each month, August through December. In August, College Visit Days will be held on Aug. 7, 15, 23 and 31. Interested students may select the date of their choice and sign up at purdue.edu/columbus.

High school students are encouraged to use a college visit day to explore programs and courses at Purdue Polytechnic Columbus, as well as financial aid, student housing and admissions. Students attending a College Visit Day will have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with a Student Services staff member, who will create a tour suited to the student’s interests and future career objectives.

Degrees offered at the Purdue Polytechnic Columbus include seven highly sought after Bachelor’s degree programs in Computer Information Technology, Engineering Technology, Industrial Engineering Technology, Mechanical Engineering Technology, Organizational Leadership, Robotics Engineering Technology and Supply Chain Management Technology. Over 92% of Purdue Polytechnic Columbus graduates find a job in their chosen field upon graduation and earn an average starting salary of $54,950.

For more information about degrees and programs at Purdue Polytechnic Columbus, visit purdue.edu/Columbus.