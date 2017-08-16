Express natural resource concerns

The Dearborn County Soil and Water Conservation District is seeking ideas about the natural resources concerns of the county. The District and the Natural Resources Conservation Service is setting priorities for 2018 work.

The District and NRCS will a public meeting at 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at the USDA Service Center, 10729 Randall Ave., Aurora.

The primary tool for identifying natural resources concerns is a checklist provided by the NRCS. By ranking these concerns both the District and NRCS will be able to provide local, state, and federal programs to help accomplish projects related to the identified concerns.

The NRCS uses the list of the top resource concerns identified through this process for Dearborn County in ranking applications for programs like the Environmental Quality Incentives Program .

NRCS is accepting applications for programs that provide incentive payments for conservation practices in 2018.

Contact the District at 812-926-2406, ext. 3, or email matt.jarvis@in.usda.gov to make a reservation.