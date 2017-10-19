Express your concerns about drug-related issues

If you are concerned about drug overdoses, heroin issues, alcohol abuse, and related issues mark your calendar for Monday, Oct. 23, and plan to sit down with professionals and other concerned people at the Lawrenceburg Firehouse.

A comprehensive program, which begins at 6 p.m., will be provided by experts from Indianapolis, including drug Czar Jim McClelland, a former central Indiana Goodwill CEO who was tapped earlier this year by Gov. Eric Holcomb to oversee Hoosier state efforts to battle heroin abuse and other drug problems.

About 50 “stakeholders,” including Dearborn County judges, have been invited to the forum, said Mayor Kelly Mollaun.

“We need to identify the gaps like they did in Fort Wayne,” said Mollaun. “There are lots of people interested in this issue.”

Earlier this year, McClelland said the state and communities must determine how to best utilize resources.

Indiana heroin overdose deaths increased 300 percent between 2010 and 2015, climbing from 54 to 239, according to state statistics. Opioid painkiller-related deaths increased nearly 20 percent.