Fire truck pull adds car show

When the first “Cruisin’ for Acceptance” Car Show drives into downtown Lawrenceburg next month, it will be bringing with it the very best in automotive celebrities and a unique, unparalleled glimpse at decades of the finest and rarest vehicles that car aficionados have prized over the years.

However, activities range far beyond what might interest only the most diehard gearheads, creating a family-friendly experience that is sure to leave attendees of all ages and interest levels yearning for more.

Presented by Haag Ford, the “Cruisin’ for Acceptance” Car Show will take place on Aug. 19, downtown Lawrenceburg on E. High Street as part of the sixth annual Fire Truck Pull festivities to benefit Special Olympics Indiana – Ripley Ohio Dearborn Counties.

Special Olympics is currently seeking car aficionados who would like to show off their gems. Applications can be found at www.soindiana-rod.org/ftp or by contacting Greg Townsend at 1-812-584-6861 or gtownsend@soindiana-rod.org.

In partnership with the Lawrenceburg Fire Department, the Fire Truck Pull is an event for teams of 15 or less to see who can pull a 74,000-pound fire truck fifty feet in the least amount of time and raise money to support Special Olympics athletes.

This full-day festival of competition, antique fire trucks, cars, food and music will happen from noon to 8 p.m.

For more information please visit www.soindiana-rod.org/ftp.