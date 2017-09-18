First responders, military can receive $5 dinner cards

As a patriotic gesture to support military and first Responders, Haag Ford, Greendale, will be giving away $50 dinner cards to these American heroes, just for

stopping by to say hello. The dealership is doing this in conjunction with Thanks-A-Bunch for Keeping Us Safe, a non-profit 501c3 charity (www.thanksabunch.org). The giveaway begins Friday, Sept. 22,and ends Monday Oct. 2.

Whether you’re active or retired military, or a police officer, firefighter or paramedic, you and your family can enjoy lunch or dinner courtesy of Haag Ford.

There are more than 24,000 participating restaurants nationwide, and over 40,000 on line choices.

“We love supporting the Military and First

Responders in our community here at Haag Ford,” says the dealership’s owner, Sheryl Haag. “We’re so grateful for all that they do and are excited to help provide lunch or dinner to these heroes and their families at a quality area restaurant.”

So, if you are active or retired military, or a police officer, firefighter, or paramedic, stop by Haag Ford, absolutely no obligation or purchase required.