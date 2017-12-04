Free fishing day is April 15

This Saturday, April 15, is the first of four Free Fishing Days in Indiana in 2017.

On these special days, Indiana residents can fish public waters without needing a fishing license or a trout stamp.

Free Fishing Days are opportunities for families to learn to fish because adults don’t need a license.

The other free fishing days for 2017 are May 20 and June 3 through June 4.

For more info on Free Fishing Days, go to GoFishin.IN.gov.

