Free fishing day is April 15
Wed, 04/12/2017 - 15:28 Journalpress1
This Saturday, April 15, is the first of four Free Fishing Days in Indiana in 2017.
On these special days, Indiana residents can fish public waters without needing a fishing license or a trout stamp.
Free Fishing Days are opportunities for families to learn to fish because adults don’t need a license.
The other free fishing days for 2017 are May 20 and June 3 through June 4.
For more info on Free Fishing Days, go to GoFishin.IN.gov.
