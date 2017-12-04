Home

Free fishing day is April 15

Wed, 04/12/2017 - 15:28 Journalpress1
This Saturday, April 15, is the first of four Free Fishing Days in Indiana in 2017.

On these special days, Indiana residents can fish public waters without needing a fishing license or a trout stamp.

Free Fishing Days are opportunities for families to learn to fish because adults don’t need a license.

The other free fishing days for 2017 are May 20 and June 3 through June 4.

 For more info on Free Fishing Days, go to GoFishin.IN.gov.

