Free program helps visually impaired

Southeastern Indiana Independent Living Center is offering a no cost program to people 55 and older who are blind or severely visually impaired.

SIILC helps people obtain free assistive technology to read, write checks, pay bills, manage medications, attend appointments, shop and more.

Assistive technology devices may include magnifiers, talking alarm clocks, large print items, talking watches and other items.

If you or someone you know can benefit from SIILC’s services, call 1-812-427-3333.