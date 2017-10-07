Frye will serve on five summer study committees

State Rep. Randy Frye, R-Greensburg, was recently named to five summer study committees that will examine assigned topics, gather testimonies and recommend potential legislation.

Frye will serve as vice chair of the Committee on Public Safety and Military Affairs and as a member of the Interim Study Committee on Roads and Transportation, the Integrated Public Safety Commission, the Military Base Planning Council and the Indiana Homeland Security Foundation.

“As a retired firefighter and chair of the House Committee on Public Safety and Veterans Affairs, I will use my experience to help give feedback and form policies ensuring we continue to provide for Hoosier veterans and first responders,” Frye said. “I look forward to hearing from other professionals in the field, so we can work to support those who keep our communities safe.”

Frye said interim study committee hearings, which typically occur at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, can be viewed live online at iga.in.gov.

This site also provides committee calendars and meeting agendas. Members of the public are welcomed to attend and testify.

Frye represents House District 67, which includes Ohio, Ripley and Switzerland counties, as well as portions of Decatur, Jennings, Jefferson and Dearborn counties.