Funds offered for statewide Frankenstein read

Nonprofits across the state are encouraged to apply for funding to help bring “Frankenstein” to life in their community and participate in a statewide read of the book in 2018.

There are two grant opportunities through Indiana Humanities’ year-long One State / One Story: Frankenstein program: Community Read Grants and Frankenfest Grants. The grants are given in partnership with the Indiana State Library and Center for the Book, thanks to a major grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Community Read Grantsdeadline is Oct. 31, for the amount of $1,000.

Awarded organizations will agree to host at least three community programs tied to the book during 2018, including a book discussion. Each site will receive up to 50 books, along with $1,000 of program funds and assorted collateral (bookmarks, posters, etc.) to promote the programs. The $1,000 project funds can be used for a variety of purposes, including to book speakers through a special “Frankenstein” speakers bureau.

Modeled after Indiana Humanities’ Frankenfest in Indianapolis on Sept. 30, these Frankenfest Grants will go to 10 communities outside of Marion County to hold their own 12-hour read-a-thon of the book, with additional activities for participants.

In addition to a $1,000 stipend and a “starter kit” of promotional materials, recipients will participate in a hands-on training workshop to plan, communicate about and host their own version of Frankenfest. Deadline is Oct. 31.

Both grants are open to libraries, schools, museums, prisons, community centers, local governments and other tax-exempt organizations. Learn more at www.IndianaHumanities.org/Frankenstein.