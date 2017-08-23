G’dale approves $ to help welding students

Greendale Redevelopment Commission has agreed to provide $17,000 to help students in Lawrenceburg High School participate in Ivy Tech’s new welding education program.

IVTC Chancellor Mark Graver explained the two year program beginning this fall provides certification in several types of welding for high school juniors and seniors, and can be used as the basis or continuing education leading to an associate or four-year college degree.

Student attend classes at the high school during the morning and at IVTC during the afternoon for a total of 24 credit hours.

IVTC is beginning its second year of manufacturing classes for high school students this semester.